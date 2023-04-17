81 Division Garrison wins Nigerian Army combat competition

The Nigerian Army on Sunday ended its Inter-Brigade Combat and Proficiency Competition with 81 Division Garrison emerging the overall winner with a total of 460 points.

The event was held at the training ground of the 35 Artillery Brigade in Alamala, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The 35 Artillery Brigade contingents clinched the second position with 440 points, while 9th Brigade emerged second runner-up with 410 points.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the four Brigades of the 81 Division Nigerian Army: 81 Division garrison, 9 Brigade, 45 Artillery Brigade and host 35 Artillery Brigade, participated in the competition.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, the General Officer Commanding 81 Division, Major General Obinna Ajunwa, said the competition was meant to improve strength, confidence and combat readiness of the officers to face any security challenge.

Ajunwa, represented by Brigadier General O. B Davies, noted that the aims and objectives of the five-day competition had been achieved.

He commended the participants and implored them to be more productive in their given tasks.

He explained that the competition was organised to improve junior leadership training, organisational ability and inculcate initiative in the stipulated rank perfect of non-commission officers in the division.

He said: “Apart from competing among yourselves, I believe that the competition has fostered what we all desired to achieve.

“Likewise, the stamina and endurance displayed by the various commission during the combat swimming and just concluded obstacle competition is indeed highly commendable.

“Those of you that performed well in this competition would be privileged to represent the Division at Nigerian Army level organised competition.”

The Commanding Officer of 35 Artillery Brigade and host of the competition, Brigadier General Muhammed Aminu, commended participants for their hard work, urging them not to relent and try to do more in the next competition.

NAN reports that the participants competed in proficiency-enhancing competitions such as swimming, weapon handling, map reading and navigation, as well as shoot and obstacle crossing.