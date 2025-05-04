80th Anniversary: Wema Bank eyes return to top tier

The Managing Director of Wema Bank, Moruf Oseni, has revealed the bank’s foremost goal is returning to Nigeria’s top tier of banking.

The Managing Director spoke at a Gala Night in Lagos State celebrating the bank’s 80th anniversary, with the theme: “Timeless Elegance.”

Oseni said: “We have a bold vision for Nigeria’s financial future.

“Our immediate aim is to reclaim our place at the industry’s forefront.

“We’ll keep innovating, using technology to offer financial services that empower Nigerians and Africans to succeed wherever they are.”

Oseni expressed confidence in the bank’s future, anchored in creativity, innovation, and unwavering customer focus.

He also stressed the bank’s commitment to nurturing future talent, while honouring the role of women in banking’s past and present.

Encouraging unity, he shared the bank’s internal identity: “At Wema, we call ourselves knights — skilled, ready to face challenges, and fulfil our God-given potential.”

Earlier, Wema Bank Chairman, Dr. Oluwayemisi Olorunshola, reflected on the institution’s long and storied history.

“We celebrate God’s grace, foresight, resilience, hard work, and inclusivity — traditions we proudly uphold,” Olorunshola said.

She recounted the bank’s founding in 1945 as Agbomagbe Bank, Nigeria’s first indigenous bank, during colonial rule.

She saidL “It was these values that gave our founder the courage to establish Agbomagbe Bank under colonial rule.

“What a solid foundation.”

Olorunshola praised Wema Bank’s resilience through key moments in history, including war, economic booms, and global crises, adding: “We welcomed information, explored new terrain, and embraced innovation fearlessly.

“We are not just counting years — we are celebrating seasons, generations, eras, and transformational milestones.”

The event welcomed dignitaries such as Vice President Kashim Shettima, represented by his Special Adviser on Job Creation and MSME, Temitola Adekunle-Johnson, and renowned philanthropist, Chief Kessington Adebutu.

They applauded Wema Bank’s lasting contributions to Nigeria’s economic progress.

Vice President Shettima noted that Wema Bank had “stood the test of time” and shaped the nation’s financial journey.

Chief Adebutu echoed this, praising the bank’s resilience and foresight from humble roots to major industry presence.

