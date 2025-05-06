8,000 terrorists, bandits killed under Tinubu – Defence Minister

The Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Bello Matawalle, has revealed that no fewer than 8,000 bandits have been killed during the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

He said this in a statement issued by Patience Ituke on behalf of the Director, Information and Public Relations, Ministry of Defence on Monday.

Matawalle highlighted several key achievements of Tinubu’s administration, particularly in the areas of security with successful neutralisation of over 8,000 terrorists and bandits, arrest of 11,600 criminals, and the recovery of more than 10,000 weapons in 2024.

The statement said: “Bello Matawalle lauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his transformative reforms, asserting that these initiatives will pave the way for a brighter future for Nigeria and potentially secure Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

“The establishment of the Multi-Agency Anti-Kidnap Fusion Cell has significantly enhanced strategic coordination in the fight against kidnapping.”

Matawalle also commended the government’s economic initiatives, particularly the creation of the Ministry of Livestock Development, which aims to harness the agricultural potential of the North, promote economic growth, and empower millions of citizens.

He said that the recent decline in grain prices across the country was evidence of the effectiveness of the government’s agricultural policies.

According to the minister, Tinubu’s administration had shown commitment to infrastructure development, with key projects such as road construction and improvements to transportation networks in the North that are vital for fostering economic growth.

On the issue of local government autonomy, Matawalle expressed support for the local government autonomy law, which empowers local administrations to operate effectively, ensuring accountability and better governance at the grassroots level.

According to him, President Tinubu’s reforms will have a lasting positive impact on the nation.

“In the area of infrastructure, he noted ongoing road construction and transportation network upgrades as key drivers of economic growth, particularly in underserved regions.

“Matawalle’s commendation of President Tinubu’s performance extends beyond these areas, reflecting his belief that the President’s reforms will have a lasting positive impact on the nation.

“While he expressed confidence in Tinubu’s achievements, it is important to note that his projection of a second term victory in 2027 is based on the current trajectory of the administration’s performance.

“His optimism underscores the positive influence of Tinubu’s leadership and vision on the Nigerian populace.”

