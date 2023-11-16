80-year-old woman dies in Lagos building collapse

Oyingbo building collapse claimed the life of an 80-year-old-woman and displaced seven families on Thursday.

The Territorial Coordinator, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Ibrahim Farinloye, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos.

Farinloye said the building had shown signs of distress for a very long time and finally collapsed partially on Thursday morning.

He said two households were fortunate to escape from the building shortly before the incident occurred at about 7.45 a.m.

“It was reported that the two-storey building located at No 34, Oloto Street, off Borno way, Ebute Metta, Lagos Mainland Local Government Area with GPS coordinates: N6°28’42.09 – E3°23’11.09 had been showing signs of distress earlier.

Also Read:

“In order to prevent further threats to the residents of the neighbourhood, the officials of Lagos State Building Control Agency have commenced immediate and tactical demolitions of the remaining parts of the building,” Farinloye said.