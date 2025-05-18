80-year-old ex-convict, 82-year-old grandma nabbed by NDLEA + Video

Two octogenarians: an 80-year-old grandpa, Ayuba Ashiru, and 82-year-old grandma, Uloma Uchechi Sunday, as well as her daughter, Chisom Uchechi, 32, top the list of suspects arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in raids carried out across the country in the last one week.

This was revealed in a statement released to the media by the Director of Media and Advocacy of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, on Sunday.

According to the statement, Ayuba had previously been arrested and prosecuted by NDLEA for drug dealing offences.

He was convicted and served a 10-year jail term between 2014 and 2024.

He was again arrested on May 14, 2025 at Barazana Street, Dogarawa area of Sabon Gari Local Government Area, Kaduna State by NDLEA officers acting on credible intelligence.

A total of 2.3kilograms of skunk packaged in nylons and papers in retail sizes were recovered from him.

Ayuba claimed to have been in the illicit drug trade for the past 46 years.

Similarly, NDLEA operatives in Abia State on May 17 raided the home of 82-year-old Sunday at Umuaguma Ntigha Uzor village, where different quantities of methamphetamine, tramadol and skunk, a strain of cannabis as well as a cash exhibit of N130,600 were recovered from her and her daughter, 32-year-old Chisom.

The grandma confessed that she and her daughter took over the drug trade after her son who started the business died two years ago.

