The 80 students of Islamiyya Students of Hizburrahim Islamiyya, Mahuta village, Dandume Local Government Area of Katsina State reported to have been accosted by bandits and kidnapped on Saturday have been rescued.

The students were said to be on their way back to Mahuta village from a Maulud occasion celebrated at Unguwan Alkasim village, Dandume when they were accosted by the bandits, who already had four persons in their possession.

According to the spokesman of the Katsina State Police Command, Gambo Isah, in a statement on Sunday, the police responded to a distress call received by the Divisional Police Officer of Dandume at about 10pm on the development.

The bandits, who already had four kidnapped persons with them, were also said to have rustled 12 cows from Danbaure village, Funtua LGA and were trying to escape into the forest.

On receipt of the report, the DPO led Operation “Puff Adder” Sharan Daji and a vigilante group to the area and engaged the bandits in a fierce gun duel.

Isah said the teams succeeded in dislodging the bandits, rescued all the 84 kidnapped victims and recovered all the rustled cows.

He said search parties are still combing the area with a view of arresting the injured bandits and/or recovery of their dead bodies.