7th GLOWFUX: Organisers release additional information 

As the 7th edition of the annual social intervention event called GLOWFUX Charity Concert draws closer, the organizers have released additional information about the event.

A press release signed by the initiator of the project, Olubode Mac. Oserinde said notably amongst plans for the year 2022 edition of the event which is about giving the needy a unique feel of the end-of-the-year festivities is the GLOWFUX Hall of Charity awards.

The GLOWFUX Hall of Charity awards segment of the GLOWFUX Charity Concert according to the organizers, is to celebrate five outstanding individuals and organizations with well-documented and impactful numerous humanitarian efforts.

Oserinde added that the highly respected King who has received wide commendations for running the first private tuition-free comprehensive school in Nigeria, Oba (Dr.) Adedokun Omoniyi Abolarin, the Orangun of Oke Ila is to receive the award as GLOWFUX Man of the Year 2022, while the glamorous Queen of Ikateland noted for her numerous community outreach to the haves and have-nots, Olori Sekinat Elegushi is to receive GLOWFUX Woman of the Year.

“While the leading telecommunications company known for its flagship CSR initiative ‘Airtel Touching Lives’, Airtel Nigeria is receiving the award for GLOWFUX Socially Responsible Brand of the year 2022, and Ark of Relief Foundation is to receive GLOWFUX NGO of the year 2022 award, the GLOWFUX Young Ambassador of the year 2022 will be given to the GLOWFUX Young Ambassador with the most impactive drive for support for the year 2022 edition”, states the release.

According to the organizers, concerted efforts are ongoing to ensure that this year’s edition of the annual event sets a higher standard in terms of content. And this shall include improvement in the lineup of fun-filled engagements for the day ranging from variety of play items for children, games, giveaways, food and drinks in abundance and music, comedy, and dance performances while special drama will be presented by DBard Creative Media.

Notable among entertainment practitioners expected to join others in showing love to the needy at the event are: Alhaji Saoty Arewa, Adeyinka Alaseyori, Ologo Ara, Da’Fresh Olorin, Dom Sax, Vanessa Jones, Meyrah, Maryjane Dawn, Dharnniella, Prince Jide Kosoko, Shushu Abubakar, Omowunmi Dada, Kemi Stone, Princephelar, Ogbono, TalkTalk, FKM Comedy, Daddy Yo, MC Wadada, First Class Comedy, the maverick dance machine Hilary Jackson, and Queen Angel Oranu (Miss Art Nigeria, 2022).

Other side attraction for the event includes: selfie with Santa Claus and kiddies’ play items such as bouncy castle, trampoline ably sponsored by Headway Events.

While members of the public looking to have fun during that period at the beach with their loved ones are assured of funfilled experience at the event as admission is free but strictly via registration, while all guests are encouraged to attend the event with gift items for the beneficiary homes. All enquiries can be forwarded to 07032312815, 08111236196, 09159712472, 07061893629, 08103103198, or connect with the organizer on their social media pages @glowfux.

GLOWFUX 2022 is supported by iCare Foundation, Oba Elegushi, Hand Lifting Hearts Initiatives, Courteville Plc, Corsican brothers, Fidson Healthcare, Beloxxi Biscuits, Dano Milk, Unilever Nig, Malens Diagnostics, Nine28 Multimedia, AKModel Builders, Seniors Well Being Foundation, Dan & Den Lounge, Seven-Up Bottling Company (Official Drinks Company) OPREM Studios (Official Photography Company), Headway (Official Decorations/Kiddies Games Company), DJ MAP (Official DJ).

Its media supports includes AIT, KRAKS TV, ONTV, Legit.ng, Pulse.ng, Global Excellence Magazine, Encomium magazine, YES! International Magazine, theeagleonline.com.ng, thegazellenews.com, newspop.com, thestatusng.blogspot.com, mockinbird.com.ng, omonaijablog.com.ng, Hottestgistinnaija.com, theelitesng.com, freedomonline.com.ng, freelanews.com, theimpactnewspaper.com, societyreporters.com, theheute.com.ng and thecitypulsenews.com.

GLOWFUX Charity Concert is a production of FANAFILLIT Integrated Concepts.






