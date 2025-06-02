Erotic Monday Night: Midnight sex is very therapeutic, by Tiwa Says

Relationships are hard and that’s no lie. I have lost count of all the messages concerning relationship issues that I received in the last few weeks, most of which ended in break-ups.

These days, people are impatient. No one wants to spend time mending anything or anyone, forgetting that it takes a conscious effort and work from both sides to keep a relationship going strong. I must confess though, there will be times when you feel like packing it all up. This happens often, especially when there’s been a lot of disagreements, when one or both partners are bored, when there’s sexual incompatibility, or the sexual attraction has waned.

A lot of couples pack their bags at this point but truly this is the time to fight for what’s left of the relationship. A friend of mine once told me that a relationship not worth fighting for is not worth having. I recently discovered something and it is worth sharing.

Rotimi came over for the weekend and we tried to connect like old times, but we were making no headway. Somehow we got through the day and even the evening, watching some movies together. When we were done, it started to rain. So we got under the duvet, listening to the rain drops.

We both couldn’t sleep. And so from one word we started a full conversation that progressed late into the night. Somehow our hands found comfort on each other’s bodies. He started by playing with my pubic hair. You need a shave, he said. Slowly, but surely his finger slipped into my wet coochie and I gasped. He tantalised the inner corners of my pussy and my juices flowed. To reciprocate the pleasure, I closed my palm on his hard dick and massaged the big black instrument.

Then our lips locked. We kissed deeply and slutfully, fucking each other’s lips and tongue. We moaned with reckless abandon.

I fed him my breasts and he sucked voraciously, squeezing them like they were loaves of fresh bread. He tickled and bit gently on my nipples. Suck it baby, I moaned.

I needed to taste the beautiful piece I was holding in my hand, so I got down and put him in my mouth, spitting on the dick. I licked and sucked, making gagging noises. He held my head and pushed his dick deeper down my throat, up and down. My head bounced.

He pulled me up, laid me down, lifted both my legs on his shoulder and penetrated me like a horse. This guy fucked me hard and I enjoyed it, moaning loudly.

He held my neck as he went deeper and faster and all I could do was take it. At some point, I started to say: “Oh God.” It felt so good. It was like we were both high on something.

I must have cum like three times before he groaned loudly and came also. We were both panting by the time we were done. Thank God I had enough food and drinks in the house to replenish our strength. Of course we went another round before morning.

I would love to hear your comments: 09161129108 (WhatsApp); Telegram: @tiwa_says; and email: tiwalolaoke@yahoo.com.

END.

Post Views: 1