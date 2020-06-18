The Adamawa State Police Command said on Thursday it had arrested a 78-year-old man and four others suspected to have gang-raped a 33-year-old woman in Yola.

Sulaiman Nguroje, its Public Relations Officer, who announced the arrest in a statement in Yola, said the five suspects, including the 78-year-old Muhammed Ali, were among nine others dislodged by the Police at Gerio village on the outskirts of Yola on June 13, 2020.

Nguroje said: “On June 13, 2020, following a report from a 33-year-old lady who complained of being raped by a syndicate of nine at Gerio, our personnel attached to the command’s Monitoring Team were deployed to chase the suspects.

“Among those arrested were Ahmadu Ismail, 20, Salu Buba, 25, Muhammed Ali, 78. Abubakar Ali, 28 and a 30-year-old woman, Zainab Jafaru.

“The incident happened on June 12, 2020, when the fifth suspect, Zainab Jafaru, deceived the complainant to accompany her to visit a male friend.

“Upon arrival, Zainab’s friend, now on the run, and his gang, forcefully had sexual intercourse with the complainant, one after another.”

The spokesman said four persons were apprehended over the actual act, while Jafaru was arrested for allegedly abetting it.

Nguroje said: “The arrests were made few hours after the Command had met with, and assured, officers of the National Human Rights Commission involved in the fight against rape and gender-based violence, of its commitment to the war against the vices.”

The spokesman assured members of the public that the command would continue to double its commitment toward the fight against rape and sexual assault in Adamawa State.