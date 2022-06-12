779 intending pilgrims from Oyo set for 2022 Hajj

Prof. Sayed Malik, Oyo State Chairman, Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, says 779 intending pilgrims will participate in the 2022 pilgrimage from the state.

Malik made this known while presenting traveling the bags and other materials needed to the intending pilgrims at the state Hajj Camp in Olodo, Ibadan.

He urged the intending pilgrims to adhere strictly to the rules and regulations guiding hajj operation in the Holy Land.

The chairman said that the first batch of the state intending pilgrims would depart Ibadan on Thursday for Lagos, where they would be transported to Saudi Arabia by 8.00 a.m on Friday.

Malik said that Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State would be expected to bid the intending pilgrims farewell on Wednesday at the state Hajj Camp in Olodo Ibadan.