775 Constables graduate from Sokoto Police Training Schoo

No fewer than 775 Police constables on Friday graduated from the Police Training School in Sokoto State.

The Recruitment Scheme for the 2022 batch involved a total of 10,000 trainees that passed out across the country.

The event took place simultaneously in four Premier Colleges and 12 Police Training Schools nationwide.

Speaking at the passing out parade, the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali, said the exercise was geared toward enhancing community policing across the country

He charged the new recruits to show the highest level of character, discipline and integrity in their policing career.

Alikali, represented by the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone 10, Sokoto, Bello Dalijan, said the ceremony represented another giant stride by the Federal Government.

He said: “This gesture has fully represents President Muhammad Buhari’s pledge toward repositioning the Nigeria Police Force by addressing the lingering manpower gap in the force which has been inhibiting optimal police service delivery in the country.

“Indeed, the FG’s policy of recruiting 10,000 Police Constables annually over three years shows the commitment of the president.

“This is to bequeath to our beloved country a reformed and well-positioned police force with renewed capacity and commitment to attain it’s internal security mandate.”

The I-G said that the new recruits would be deployed to complement officers on the forthcoming election security duties across the country in a bid to ensure a free, fair and credible electoral process.