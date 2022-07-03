77 persons kept in church underground have been there for over six months – Group

A group, Ekimogun Youths Connect, has disclosed the 77 persons kept in the underground part of The Whole Bible Deliverance Church in Ondo Town, Ondo West Local Government Area of the state have been there for over six months.

The group said this in a statement issued by its President, Famakinwa Lucaskakaki, and made available on Saturday.

The statement said the Ekimogun Youths Connect swung into action with the police and Amotekun to rescue the victims.

It said: “About 14:00hrs of yesterday, Friday 1st of July, 2022, I was reliably informed that a particular Church in Valentino, Ondo City, called ‘Ondo Church’ , locked people up in the church for over six months, telling them that Jesus Christ will come and meet them by September this year.

“The National President of the Great Constitutional Rights and Justice Forum, in person of Comrade Omotayo Omolayo, was also briefed and we mobilised down to the venue and we met about 50 people locked up in the church.

“The church has rooms where the pastor locked his members. The process of rescuing these ones with the help of Police officers, Amotekun, Atariajanaku and vigilante group, caused a lot of pandemonium that the people under lock started beating us.

“The pastor, the church workers and the people under lock have been arrested and whisked to Akure.”