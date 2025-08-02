76 oil wells: Truth cannot be burnt, by Saviour Johnbull

The recent recirculation of an old Senate video featuring Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba, SAN, has reignited conversations around the long-settled issue of the 76 oil wells legally ceded to Akwa Ibom State. While some may seek to stir emotions, the video actually offers clarity and dignity, rooted in law, patriotism, and maturity.

Senator Ndoma-Egba, then Leader of the 6th Senate and a respected son of Cross River State, stated:

“In many ways, Bakassi is now part of Cameroon following the judgment of the ICj . The Supreme Court also delivered its judgment. We are a law-abiding people. Since we are law-abiding, we accept the judgment of the Supreme Court concerning the 76 oil wells.The least Nigeria can do is to protect and compensate Cross River State.”

These are the words of a true statesman. Senator Ndoma-Egba’s sincerity and measured tone are commendable, and I join many in appreciating his clarity and respect for the judicial process.

The Supreme Court’s ruling, grounded in law and geography, remains the final and binding word on the matter. The oil wells lie well within Akwa Ibom’s maritime boundaries. Ownership is not determined by sentiments , it is determined by law.

Let History Be Told.

The oil wells in question existed long before the legal disputes. They were located in areas historically administered from Oron in present-day Akwa Ibom State, part of the former Calabar Province. These were never areas of dispute until Akwa Ibom fought for and secured the abrogation of the offshore/onshore dichotomy, a landmark victory that paved the way for littoral states to benefit from 13% derivation on offshore oil production.

Cross River State only expressed interest in these wells after that hard-won battle was concluded. To now claim entitlement to the proceeds of a struggle they neither initiated nor supported is not only revisionist but also unjust.

While affirming Akwa Ibom’s rightful and lawful ownership of the oil wells, it is also important to acknowledge that Cross River’s loss was not of its own making. The ceding of Bakassi to Cameroon through the Green Tree Agreement , a federal decision, displaced its maritime boundaries and, with it, its revenue sources.

While I sympathize with Cross River on the the consequences of the Green Tree Agreement which “hemmed in” the state and made her non – littoral . That is why successive federal administrations have structured various compensation and support in the past.

I think what Akwa Ibom should not accept,however, is the attempt to emotionally blackmail or pressure it into contemplating forfeiting what the Supreme Court of Nigeria in 2012 declared to be its legal and constitutional entitlement.

Oil revenue allocation in Nigeria is based on constitutional definitions, not grievances or political lobbying. Any effort to distort these facts only undermines the rule of law and threatens inter-state peace.

I recommend that Akwa Ibom and across must continue to extend a hand of brotherhood to each and abhor provocative actions. The Efiks, Uruan, Ibibio etc understand this more than any other group. But that brotherhood must be mutual and respectful of truth. It must never be mistaken for a willingness to surrender what is rightfully and legally affirmed .

The two states share history, culture, and deep familial ties. They must focus on forging strategic alliances, developing joint economic opportunities, and strengthening our collective future, not reopening closed chapters or stoking old flames.

Truth cannot be buried. It cannot be twisted. And it certainly cannot be burned. In the matter of the 76 oil wells, the facts are firm, the law is clear, and history has already spoken.

Let us move forward, respecting the past, upholding justice, and protecting the peace.

Dr. Saviour Johnbull is a public affairs analyst and writes from Abuja

