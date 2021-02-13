In its bid to consistently enforce the COVID-19 protocols in the state, the Lagos State Police Command on Saturday at about 1am arrested 76 suspects at a birthday party violating COVID-19 protocols.

The Divisional Police Officer, Maroko Division of the command led his team on enforcement of COVID-19 protocols, including 12 midnight to 4am curfew when he got wind of the gathering at Lavender Court, Jakande Close, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Those arrested at the party included Popoola Michael, Adeyemo Opeyemi, Ramon Salami, Kareem Akeem, Balogun Nurudeen and 71 others.

The Divisional Police Officer, Maroko Division also impounded more than 136 vehicles for breaking the 12 midnight to 4am curfew on the Island and some parts of Lekki in the recent past.

The owners of the vehicles have been charged to the Mobile Court in Oshodi and were fined appropriately.