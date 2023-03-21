75-year-old woman sets son, daughter-in-law, grandchildren ablaze in Ondo 

A 75-year-old grandmother has allegedly set her son, daughter-in-law and two grandchildren ablaze in Ondo State.

The septuagenarian identified as Iforiti Oloro was accused of pouring petrol in the same residential building housing her son, Victor Oloro and his family of two, sparking off a fire.

Daily Trust gathered that the incident occurred in the Aponmu community, a village on the outskirts of Akure, the state capital.

A source, who confirmed the tragedy on Tuesday, said that the victims were rushed to the Federal Medical Hospital Owo, where the man, his wife and one of the children were confirmed dead by doctors.

“Only the first child survived it but he’s in a critical condition as I speak with you,” the source said.