75-year-old man, two others in court over alleged house breaking, stealing

A 75-year old man, Olusola Omotoyinbo and two others were, on Thursday, arraigned before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged house breaking and stealing.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the two other defendants were: Adeola Oni, 14 and Kemi Isaiah, 30, both females.

The defendants, all of unknown addresses, are facing a three-count charge of house breaking, stealing and receiving stolen money.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp Olubu Apata, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on June 23 in Ikole-Ekiti.

Apata said that Oni broke into the residence of one Adeleye Titilayo and stole a cash sum of N640,000 and other food items valued at N38,000, belonging to the complainant.

He said that Isaiah and Omotoyinbo received the stolen money belonging to the complainant from Oni.

According to him, the offences contravene Sections 322(a) and (b) and 295, and punishable under Sections 302 and 343(1) of the Criminal Laws of Ekiti State, 2021.

The prosecutor asked the court for adjournment to enable him to study the case file and present his witnesses.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them, while they had no legal representation.

The Chief Magistrate, Kehinde Awosika, granted bail to the defendants in the sum of N20,000, with one surety each in like sum.

She, thereafter, adjourned the case till Aug.10 for hearing.