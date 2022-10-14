75-year-old man docked for alleged willful damage, land grabbing

A 75-year-old man, Samson Emiola, was on Friday docked in an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court Ibadan, Oyo State for alleged willful damage, land grabbing and threat with violence.

The police charged Emiola, whose residential address was not provided, with conspiracy, willful damage, conduct likely to cause breach of peace, land grabbing and threat with violence.

The Prosecution Counsel, Philip Amusan, told the court that the defendant allegedly committed the offence on August 17, 2021 at about 10:30am at Aba Ekerin village, Ibadan.

Amusan alleged that Emiola and others at large willfully damaged survey pillars erected for boundary demarcation, worth N5 million, property of Olatunde Akanbi.

He said the defendant also conducted himself in a manner likely to cause breach of peace by destroying and removing the pillars on plots of land.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 516, 451 and 249(d) of the Criminal laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The defendant however pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Abimbola Amole-Ajimoti, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N20,000 and one surety in like sum.

Amole-Ajimoti adjourned the case until December 20 for hearing.