75-year-old grandpa arrested arrested with illicit substances

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency have arrested a 75-year-old grandpa, Uchelue Ikechukwu, with illicit substances.

The grandpa was among six suspects arrested in raids by operatives of the NDLEA in parts of Anambra State in the nationwide interdiction by the agency last week.

Uchelue was nabbed at Umudioka, Dunukofia Local Government Area of Anambra State with 26.7kg skunk on August 28, 2025.

Eneh Makuo, Emmanuel Chiemeli, Uwakwe Matthew, Chukwujekwu Ehirim, Ifeanyichukwu Olisa, and Odoh Chukwuma, were also arrested with various quantities of opioids and skunk at Nkwelle and Amichi areas of Anambra State.

Also during the weeklong interdiction, a 30-year-old, Alfa Andrew, was taken into custody following the destruction of 178,750 kilograms of skunk on his 71.5 hectares of cannabis farm in Mayodoga Forest, Sardauna local council area of Taraba State.

Andrew was arrested with a Dane gun on August 26 when NDLEA operatives supported by personnel of the Nigerian Army, Nigeria Forest Security Service, Mambila Youth Vanguard, and Vigilante stormed his 71.5 hectares of cannabis farm located at Mayodoga forest, Mayosabere ward in Sardauna LGA, Taraba State, where they destroyed 178,750 kilograms of skunk, a strain of cannabis.

No fewer than 104,900 capsules of tramadol concealed in the driver compartment of a fuel tanker, suspected to be an illicit consignment going to insurgents in parts of Borno State, were intercepted by NDLEA operatives at the Abuja/Kaduna tollgate in Kaduna on August 29, while a suspect, Hassan Buba, was immediately taken into custody.

Another suspect, Kabir Sulaiman, 45, was nabbed with 34.150kg skunk by NDLEA officers at Gwargwaje-Zaria checkpoint on August 30.

