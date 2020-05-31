A 75-year-old businessman, Yusuf Maifata, collapsed during his kidnap by gunmen in Sankara, Ringim Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

The businessman was kidnapped on Saturday in his home at about 2am amid heavy shooting by his abductors.

The kidnappers have since contacted his family, demanding for N40 million ransom.

The spokesman of the Jigawa State Police Command, SP Audu Jinjiri, confirmed the development.

Jinjiri assured the family that the police was trailing the kidnappers and would do its best to rescue the 75-year-old victim.