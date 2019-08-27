The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has recorded 72 suspected cases of cholera reported from three local government areas in Adamawa State.

The Director-General of NCDC, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Ihekweazu said the cases were confirmed in the laboratory and no death was recorded.

He said the Cholera Technical Working Group would continue to coordinate cholera activities in states in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and support from partners.

He said the Adamawa Emergency Operations Centre was leading the response to cases in the state.

The director-general said the Rapid Diagnostic Test kits were distributed to all local government areas by the Disease Surveillance Notification Officers.

Ihekweazu added: “They planned to follow up with states to ensure continued vigilance and early reporting.

“To also conduct state level training on sample management and RDT testing for other high priority states and to conduct community sensitisation across all LGAs of Adamawa State.”

On Lassa fever, he said there were 99 suspected cases from 15 local government areas in eight states and the Federal Capital Territory.

He listed the affected states as Edo, Ondo, Ebonyi, Plateau, Bauchi, Kwara, Kaduna, Delta and Oyo.

Ihekweazu added that five cases were confirmed in the laboratory with one death recorded.

On measles, he disclosed that there were 275 suspected cases reported from 101 local government areas in 25 States and the FCT.

However, he said none was laboratory confirmed and no death was recorded.

Ihekweazu said the multi-agency National Measles TWG was monitoring and coordinating response activities across the states.

He said: “TWG is working closely with National Measles Technical Coordination Committee towards (NPHCD), the upcoming measles Supplementary Immunisation Activity (SIA), and introduction of second dose of Measles vaccination.

“They conducted a planning meeting for AAR and measles guideline review meeting also a travel advisory on measles outbreak shared across different media platforms.”

The NCDC boss said the centre would continue the review of measles surveillance data across the nation in addition to sustained planning for AAR and measles guideline review meeting.