72-bedroom luxury Sun Heaven Hotel opens in Lagos

Opulent and fast-growing hotel chain, Sun Heaven Hotels and Resort, has commissioned an architectural masterpiece in upscale Ikoyi, Lagos.

Located at Plot 8, Onikoyi Lane, Parkview Estate, Ikoyi, Lagos, a rich sense of elegance, hospitality and exceptional service await you at the newly opened facility.

Equipped with stylish and ultra-modern amenities in a relaxed atmosphere that references a rich heritage, the hotel is no doubt in its own class and the destination for business and vacation.

Right from the bell boy to the Group General Manager, everyone is passionate and desirous to meet the needs of esteemed guests.

With tastefully furnished rooms and suites, 24-hour dining serving irresistible international and local cuisines, well-equipped gym, swimming pool, well-stocked bar, conference and meeting rooms, VIP lounge and sit-out arena, complimentary high speed internet service, complimentary breakfast for in-house guests, you are sure of class and a rewarding experience at Sun Heaven Hotel, Ikoyi.

According to the Group General Manager of Sun Heaven Hotels, Zulu Ibrahim, at Sun Heaven Hotels, you simply experience personal care and extraordinary service in a stunning ambience.

Ibrahim said: “We offer bespoke services in order to meet the expectations of our increasing diverse clientele.

“The newly commissioned 72-bedroom hotel in Ikoyi is in its class.

“The location is great, the facility is sophisticated, the ambience is unbeatable and above all our service is second to none.

“When you try it, you will spot the difference.”