71st birthday: Ooni felicitates with Oyetola, describes him as exemplary leader 

The Arole Oduduwa, Olofin Adimula, His Imperial Majesty Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, has extended warm felicitations to the former Governor of Osun State and current Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Isiaka Oyetola, as he marks his 71st birthday Monday, September 29, 2025.

In a congratulatory message signed by his Director of Media and Public Affairs, Otunba Moses Olafare, Ooni Ogunwunsi described Oyetola as a exemplary leader and an exemplary statesman whose life and career reflect discipline, humility, and an unwavering commitment to the service of humanity.

The Ooni noted that Oyetola’s remarkable journey from the private sector into politics has been characterized by vision and impact, pointing to his tenure as Governor of Osun State as one defined by prudence, stability, and people-oriented governance.

According to Ooni Ogunwusi, the celebrant has continued to demonstrate resilience and patriotism in his current role as Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, where his leadership is expected to drive innovations and sustainable growth in Nigeria’s maritime sector.

“Mr. Oyetola is a man of wisdom, humility, and excellence who has consistently shown remarkable capacity for leadership. His 71st birthday is a celebration of impactful service to Osun, the Yoruba race, and Nigeria at large,” the monarch stated.

The Ooni further lauded Oyetola for his Omoluabi values, noting that his humility and ability to foster relationships across political and social divides have made him a bridge-builder and a role model to the younger generation.

He prayed for long life, good health, and divine guidance for the former governor, urging him to continue to render selfless service to the nation, particularly in the area of marine and blue economy which is crucial to Nigeria’s economic diversification.

The monarch also seized the occasion to encourage youths to emulate Oyetola’s virtues of discipline, integrity, and perseverance, stressing that such qualities remain the foundation for building a prosperous and united society.

“On this special occasion, I join his family, friends, associates, and well-wishers to celebrate an illustrious son of Oduduwa whose contributions to governance and humanity remain commendable,” Ooni Ogunwusi added.

The statement concluded with the Ooni once again congratulating Adegboyega Oyetola on his 71st birthday, wishing him many more years of peace, sound health, and impactful service to God and humanity.