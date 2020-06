The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has disclosed that 717 rape cases were reported to the Force in the first five months of the year.

Adamu made the disclosure while briefing State House Correspondents after a closed door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, which was also had in attendance the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, and the Minister of Women Affairs Development, Pauline Tallen.

The IG said 799 suspects have been arrested in connection with the rape cases, 631 conclusively investigated and charged to court, while 52 cases are left and under investigation.

He said although the COVID-19 restrictions brought a surge in rape and gender-based violence, the police had been tackling the scourge with the help of some Non-Governmental Organizations and Civil Society Organisations.

Adamu said: “We are here to brief you on sexual and gender-based violence and the action that the government has been taking, particularly the Nigeria Police.

“It has come to the public knowledge now that because of the COVID-19 restrictions, we have surge in cases of rape and gender-based violence.

“These are cases that are now coming up, but we want to let members of the public know that rape and gender-based violence has been there.

“The law enforcement agents have been dealing with this cases.

“In most cases, members of the public are not aware of the actions that the law enforcement agents have been taking.

“The Nigeria Police so far from January to May 2020, we have recorded about 717 rape incidents that were reported across the country, about 799 suspects have been arrested, 631 cases conclusively investigated and charged to court and 52 cases are left and under investigation.

“The police and other security agencies and other Non-Governmental Organisations have been collaborating to see to it that these cases of rape and gender-based violence are dealt with.

“The NGOs and CSOs that have the capacity to deal with this kind of offences have been cooperating with law enforcement agencies in capacity building, management of victims of rape and similar offences and procedures for collecting evidence towards successful prosecution.

“The government has taken the matter to another level now because of the scourge we have noticed.

“I will call on every Nigerian that has or comes across any victim of sexual offences or rape or gender-based violence to quickly report to law enforcement agents.

“Because keeping it without reporting it will give room for the perpetrators to continue to commitment the offences.

“It is a very wicked offence.

“It is very serious offence.

“It is very wicked of an individual to engage in rape or defilement.

“And there are a lot of causes.

“Some are doing it for ritual purposes.

“Some are doing it because they are within the family and they see the victims and have the urge to go into it and do it.

“But such people should not be allowed to go scot-free.

“I am just to inform you that government is doing something about it and you can see me with the Ministers of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, and Women Affairs Development, Pauline Tallen.

“From now onward, national partnership with every stakeholder is what we are going into now and not only within the country, but within the subregion.

“We have to partner with organisations that are involved in this.

“We know we have been working seriously with UNODC (United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime) and other civil society organisations.

“So, just to tell you that government is doing something seriously to curtail this type of offence.”