71-year-old man dies in hotel he booked with 22-year-old lover

Police are investigating an incident in which a 71-year-old man died in a lodging he had been with a 22-year-old woman in Parklands, Nairobi.

The woman told police they had booked a room at a lodging and after a short while, the man started gasping for air.

He then complained of chest and back pains before his hands and legs went numb.

The woman rushed outside downstairs from the third floor and asked a taxi driver who was at the entrance to help her save his life.

The taxi driver used the deceased man’s car to drive him to the nearby Aga Khan hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police were called to the scene and documented it before moving the body to the mortuary.

The officers established the man and woman went to the room at about 4pm on Thursday and that the deceased complained of pain two hours later.

Police said they are investigating the incident.

Such incidents are common in lodgings in the city and are blamed on heart attacks, police say, citing autopsy reports.