A Dutse Magistrate’s Court in Jigawa State on Monday remanded a 70-year-old man, Idi Buba, at the Correctional Centre for allegedly inserting his finger into the vagina of a mentally retarded nine-year-old girl.

The accused person, who is standing trial before Magistrate Batula Dauda, pleaded guilty to the charge.

Prosecution Counsel, Musa Fagam, had earlier told the court that the defendant, a resident of Kalisu village, committed the alleged offence on January 11, contrary to section 284 of the Penal Code Law.

Fagam told the court that the defendant at about 10am on the fateful day, lured the victim to his room and inserted his finger into her vagina.

Dauda adjourned the case till February 25 for further mention.