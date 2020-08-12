An Upper Shari’a Court sitting at Kofar Kudu in Kano metropolis has sentenced a 70-year-old man, Alhaji Mati Audu, to death by stoning.

The Presiding Sharia Judge, Abdullahi Sani Sarki Yola, gave the verdict on Wednesday after finding him guilty of defiling a 12-old-year girl in his neighbourhood in 2019.

The rape incident, according to the prosecution, occurred last year under the shade of a tree in Falsa village of Tsanyawa town and was subsequently reported to the police in the area.

The case was charged before the Upper Sharia Court by one of the state’s Counsel in the Ministry of Justice, who is resides in the same Falsa town of Tsanyawa Local Government Area.

Audu was said to have willingly confessed to the commission of crime before the judge.

He was given a chance, at three different court sittings, to reverse his confession, but he maintained his stance that he defiled the minor and was willing to accept his punishment.