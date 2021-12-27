70-year-old man loses six children, grandchildren in fire outbreak

A 70-year-old man, Fidelis Ezinne, has lost six members of his family, including children and grandchildren, in a fire outbreak in his house in Rivers State.

The incident occurred in Ngbede community, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of the State at the weekend.

Ezinne told newsmen that the dead included his children and grandchildren.

He said what he could remember about the fire incident was only sound from a generator in one of the rooms in the house, which happened at about 6:30pm.

He said: “This was about 6:30pm to 7pm.

“About six people have died.

“My son, a woman, the child and the daughter of my wife and one other person.”

Another eyewitness who gave his name as Eric said the incident might have been caused by an electric fault where a refrigerator was connected to a stabilizer.

Eric said: “I was outside the house just along the road when we heard people screaming fire, fire.

“Before we got there, everything has happened.

“We rushed those affected to the hospital, but they didn’t make it.”

The Commander of a vigilance group in the area, OSPAC, Godknows Nkem, described the incident as unfortunate and regrettable.

Nkem said: “What happened is very regrettable at this festive period.

“The loss of six able men and women is unfortunate.

“I want to use this medium to advice all and sundry to be mindful of all flammable materials, especially this festive period.

“Life is one thing that all of us must guide well.

“This is the dry season, people should be mindful of what they use, what they keep in their houses, especially flammable materials, to avoid disaster.”