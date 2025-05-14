6th Timeline Awareness Lecture to feature Akpabio, Buratai, others

All is set for the sixth edition of Timeline Awareness Initiative Lecture and Awards.

The lecture and awards are a socio-political platform designed to educate and sensitise the public on pertinent issues concerning the society at large.

The latest edition of the event, which has featured in the past eminent personalities like Alhaji Lai Muhammed, Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, Dr. Larry Izamoje, and Bayo Onanuga, among others as guest speakers is billed to hold on Thursday, May 29, 2025 at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Ikeja GRA, Lagos.

The guest speakers at this edition are Hon. Babajimi Benson, Chairman, House Committee on Defence, and Dr. Niyi Akinsiju of the Independent Media and Policy Initiative, while Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai (retd), former Chief of Army Staff, is the keynote speaker.

According to the organisers, publishers of Timeline Nigeria online newspapers, this year’s edition has been further structured to enlighten the public on the importance of the media in combating security challenges facing the country.

The theme is: “Importance of Media in Information Gathering, Disclosure in the Face of Security Challenges: The Achievements of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Other Barriers.”

The event will be chaired by the President of the Senate, Dr. Godswill Akpabio, and will feature Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State; his counterpart in Osun State, Dr. Ademola Nurudeen Adeleke; Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, Chairman, Senate Committee on South East Development Commission; Senator Adeola Olamilekan Yayi; Senator Oluranti Adebule; and Dr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim among other prominent individuals who will also be honoured with Timeline Nigeria awards of excellence.

Guests at the event will have the opportunity to listen firsthand to lectures about the importance of information gathering and the many successes of the President Bola Tinubu-led administration in two years.

