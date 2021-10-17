6th NYG: 11-year-old girl wins three out of gymnastics five Gold medals

An 11-year-old girl, Avani Goel, from Delta State, has won three out of the five gold medals in Gymnastics event of the ongoing National Youth Games in Ilorin, Kwara State.

She won the medals in aerobics, vault and power tumbling categories at the NYG holding at the University of Ilorin.

It is the fifth time the university will be hosting the games.

Goel told NAN after clinching the third medal that her success could be attributed to her coach for his unrelenting efforts at seeing her succeed.

She also appreciated her parents for their support and encouragement in showcasing her talents.

NAN reports that gymnastics is one of the 35 sports competed for in the Games, which recorded 32 states and the FCT as participants.

The NYG, which is in its sixth edition, started on October 13 and is scheduled to end on October 19.