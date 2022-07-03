68-year-old woman, others arrested with Indian hemp, tramadol

A 58-year-old woman, Celina Ekeke, has been arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency.

The woman, from Obunku community, Oyigbo Local Government of Rivers State, was arrested on June 29, 2022.

Enkele was arrested 231.2kg cannabis.

So also did operatives of the NDLEA arrest one Shedrack Eze on June 30, 2022 at Yankarfe, Zaria, Kaduna State with 250,000 tablets of Exol 5, weighing 75kg.

In Borno State, Usman Haruna, 27, was arrested at BCG Checkpoint in Biu on July 2, 2022 with 19.7kg cannabis.