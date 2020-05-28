The National Youth Service Corps Coordinator in Lagos, Eddy Megwa, says 68 corps members in the 2019 Stream I Batch B would have to repeat their service year in the state.

The State Coordinator made this known on Thursday at Ikeja Local Government Secretariat, one of the venues for the passing out ceremony of the corps members.

Megwa said a total of 6,196 received their Certificates of National Service, with three corps members distinguishing themselves during the service year.

He said the three would be receiving state merit awards for their outstanding performance in their service year.

The coordinator said the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, would present the merit awards.

Megwa commended the outgoing corps members for performing well during the service year

He said: “We are happy to come to a successful end of the service year for Stream I Batch B in Lagos State.

“Indeed, it has been an eventful year for the corps members.

“To those 68 who would be repeating the year, it is simply because they had gone against the rules of the NYSC and hence they would repeat their service year.

“The successful ones had gone through their primary assignments and community development programmes and done credibly well to earn their certificates.”

Megwa said the COVID-19 pandemic affected two months of their service year, when they had to stay at home.

He said the Federal Government was magnanimous to pay the corps members their full entitlements.

He said: “The last two months was the era eaten up by the world pandemic health crisis, so we had to stay at home as advised by the National Directorate.

“The corps members, however, came together to distribute, to every local government, palliatives such as food items, nose masks, hand wash which they bought from their pockets.

“Governor Babatunde Sanwo-Olu wrote a letter of commendation to the corps members for their patriotism; indeed they made us all proud.”

Seun Babajide, a corps member who served at the Ministry of Agriculture, Lagos State Secretariat, Alausa, said it was a worthwhile experience for him.

Babajide said he was ready to face challenges ahead.

He said: “I learnt a lot throughout my one year service; indeed, I really gained a lot and I’m ready to impact my community when I get back to my base in Osun.”