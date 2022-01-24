67-year-old Gombe man invent water cooking stove + Video

A 67-year-old man, Hadi Usman, has invented a cooking stove that uses water and air pressure to generate fire.

Usman, an electronic technician, based in Jekadafari, Gombe State, said his desire to invent the stove was to subsidise the cost of using kerosene and gas.

The gifted Gombe technician, in a documentary on Wonderland TV about his exploits monitored by PRNigeria, said he has been inventing products since 70s and 80s.

He said: “On 23rd January 1980, GASKIYA TA FI KWABO, a vernacular tabloid published by the defunct Nigerian Newspaper, reported how I assembled a radio transmitter and operated a community radio station in Gombe metropolis.

“I have a copy here.

“Since the broadcast of my latest invention by Wonderland TV, I have received over 500 phone calls over the project.

“I wish relevant institutions and bodies can support towards patenting the project for mass production to at least help the without buying kerosene or gas to cook their food by using water.”

PRNigeria gathered that the WTV’s report on Usman attracted global attention from the US, Germany and other countries amid national recognitions from tertiary institutions across Nigeria.

It is yet to be confirmed if Gombe State University, Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation and the North East Development Commission have fulfilled their promises to support the inventor after the broadcast by WTV.

PRNigeria.