65th Independence: CAN urges Nigerians to embrace unity

The Taraba State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has made a powerful call for national unity and prayer as Nigeria prepares to mark its 65th Independence Anniversary.

The body also congratulated President Bola Tinubu and Nigerians as the country celebrates its 65th Independence Anniversary tomorrow, October 1.

In a press statement released in Jalingo and signed by the state CAN Chairman, Rev. Fr. Williams Awoshiri, the Christian body said the occasion should serve not just as a celebration but also as a sober reflection on Nigeria’s journey.

“Sixty-five years after independence, our nation has faced trials, but we have also demonstrated resilience and faith.

“This anniversary is therefore a moment for renewed commitment to the ideals of unity, justice, peace, and good governance,” Awoshiri stated.

He urged Nigerians not to give up on the country, stressing that collective prayers and patriotism remained key to a better future.

“On behalf of the Christian community in Taraba, we call on all Nigerians to continue to pray and work for the peace and prosperity of our land.

“We equally urge those in positions of leadership from the Presidency to the grassroots to see their service as a sacred trust,” he said.

The cleric added that true governance must be inclusive, noting, “Leadership must uplift every citizen, regardless of religion, tribe, or political affiliation.”

Quoting the Bible, he continued, “Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord, the people He chose for His inheritance (Psalm 33:12).

“It is only by anchoring our nation on godly values that Nigeria can truly rise to fulfill her destiny as a beacon of hope for Africa and the world.”

Awoshiri prayed for God to guide the nation’s leaders aright, saying, “We ask Almighty God to grant our leaders wisdom, courage, and the fear of God to make decisions that will move Nigeria forward. May the labours of our heroes past never be in vain.”