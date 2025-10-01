65th Independence Anniversary: US congratulates Nigeria

Tajudeen Balogun

The United States of America has congratulated Nigeria on its 65th Independence Anniversary.

This was contained in a statement signed by the US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, and made available to newsmen on Wednesday.

Rubio praised Nigeria’s enduring resilience and leadership over the past six decades.

“Nigeria stands as a beacon of strength and determination,” Rubio said, highlighting the strong partnership between the two nations built on shared democratic values, expanding economic ties, and a mutual commitment to promoting peace and security”.

He celebrated Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage and entrepreneurial spirit, expressing optimism about deepening bilateral collaboration in the years ahead.

“We look forward to working together to achieve our shared goals,” he added.

The US extended wishes for continued progress and prosperity for Nigeria and its people in the coming years.

The Eagle Online reports that Nigeria marks its 65th Independence Anniversary today, having gained independence from the British colonialists on October 1, 1960.