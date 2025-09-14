65kg of illicit drug intercepted on Lagos bridge in weeklong NDLEA interdictions

A 65kg illicit drug, Canadian Loud, was intercepted on the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) as part of its weeklong interdictions nationwide.

The Director of Media and Advocacy of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, made the revelation in a statement he made available to newsmen.

In the statement on Sunday, Babafemi revealed that at the Tincan port in Lagos, a total of 161 parcels of Canadian Loud, a strain of cannabis weighing 81.7kg, and 1.2kg hashish oil were recovered from a 40ft container of vehicle spare parts and used vehicles.

They were imported from Montreal, Canada.

The recovery was made during a joint examination of the shipment on September 9, 2025.

Two suspects: John Ochigbo, 53, and Okeke Kingsley, 26, have been taken into custody in connection with the seizure.

Another shipment of Canadian Loud with a total weight of 65kg was tracked from the port to Third Mainland bridge where NDLEA operatives intercepted a Toyota Sienna vehicle conveying the consignment, recovered it and arrested the driver, Abubakar Ibrahim, 42, on September 11.

Two separate shipments of methamphetamine concealed in picture frame and Loud, hidden in video players, were seized at two courier companies in Lagos on September 8 and 11, 2025 respectively by NDLEA operatives.

While six grams of meth recovered from the picture frame were meant for delivery in Gabon, 1.1kg Loud in the decoder machine was heading to the United Arab Emirates.

In the Ikorodu area of Lagos State, NDLEA operatives acting on intelligence on September 11 raided a factory producing skuchies, a blend of cannabis and black currant drink.

No less than 6,029 bottles of the new psychoactive substance and 4,232kg of cannabis were recovered from the factory located in Caritas, Ibeshe area of Ikorodu, while the factory manager, Joy Awosika, was arrested.

Another suspect, Akeem Oriola, was on the same day arrested in Mushin area of Lagos with 26kg skunk.

In Abuja, NDLEA operatives on a stop and search operation at Utako area of the FCT on September 11 arrested a dispatch rider, Godsplan Vincent, 29, while on a mission to distribute 50.7grams of cocaine and 66grams of Loud.

Three female suspects: Faidat Azeez, 25; Alanu Fatimoh, 40; and Mojeed Taiwo, 25, were arrested in Lagbondoko and Akitan areas of Oyo town, Oyo State in connection with the seizure of 17kg skunk found in their possession.

No fewer than 100,000 pills of tramadol 200mg/225mg were seized from a suspect, Musa Shuaibu, 38, at Gadar Tamburawa, along Zaria-Kano Expressway on September 8, while

196 litres of Akuskura, a new psychoactive substance, were recovered from Abubakar Adamu, 35, at Na’ibawa area of Kano by NDLEA operatives who also seized 34.1kg skunk, 493 tubes of rubber solution and 25 litres of ‘suck and die’, an NPS, from Basiru Umar, 18, at Wailari area, Kumbotso LGA, Kano State on September 11.

In Anambra State, a couple: Nzube Onyedika, 41, and Ebele Onyedika, 42, were arrested during a raid operation at Obosi where 13.9kg Methamphetamine and 5.3kg skunk were recovered from them, while various quantities of meth, tramadol, swinol, heroin, and skunk were seized from another suspect, Nnamchi Tochukwu, 36.

In Yobe State, a suspect, Mohammed Auwal, was arrested after 36 blocks of cannabis sativa weighing 22.1kg were recovered from his residence at Gadan Talakawa area of Potiskum, while three trans-border drug traffickers: Kunyadi Kunle Ogbungbun, 24; Olalekan Adewale, 20; and Sanya Joshua, 22, were nabbed with 394kg skunk at Imeko area of Ogun State during a joint operation by NDLEA operatives with the police and local vigilante on September 7.

Three motorcycles used in conveying the illicit consignment were also recovered.

In Edo State, a total of 16,966.633 kilograms of skunk were destroyed on a cannabis plantation measuring 6.786653 hectares at Ugbogyi forest, Ovia South West Local Government, while 112 bags of processed cannabis weighing 1,176 kilograms were also recovered at the farm where four suspects: Ebenezer Ewang, Oshore John, Emmanuel Monday, and David Sunday, were arrested.

In like manner, Commands and formations of the Agency across the country continued their War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) sensitisation activities to schools, worship centres, workplaces and communities among others in the past week.

These include: WADA sensitisation lecture to drivers at Onitsha South Motor Park, Enugu North, Enugu State; Islamic faithful at Otu Central Mosque, Otu, Oyo State; students and staff of Salamah International School, Malumfashi, Katsina State; Islamic faithful at Wawa Central Mosque, Wawa town, Niger State; while the Ogun State Command of NDLEA paid a WADA advocacy visit to the Osile Oke-Ona Egba, Oba Adedapo Adewale Tejuosho, Karounwi III, among others

