FG reveals States, Towns that will be affected by flood this week

The Federal Government has revealed States and Towns that will be affected by flood between August 14 and 18, 2023.

This was contained in a statement by Flood Early Warning Systems Central Hub, Federal Ministry of the Environment, Abuja.

The list:

DELTA STATE : Aboh

EKITI STATE: Ado Ekiti

ONDO STATE: Akure, Idanre, Ifon, Iju Itaogbolu, Ogbese, Owo, Owena, Ondo

LAGOS STATE: Apapa, Badagry, Eti Osa, Ikeja, Ikorodu, Ikoyi, Lagos Island, Ojo Lagos, Surulere

ANAMBRA: Atani

ANAMBRA: Atani

OGUN STATE: Ifo, Ota, Sagamu

NASARAWA STATE: Lafia, Wamba

CROSS RIVER STATE: Ikom, Ogoja

BAUCHI STATE: Jamaare, Misau, Azare, Itas, Kafin Madaki, Kari, Kirfi, Tafawa Balewa, Katagum

JIGAWA STATE: Hadejia, Miga

OSUN STATE: Ilesa, Osogbo

KWARA STATE: Kosubosu

ZAMFARA STATE: Anka, Bungudu, Gusau

SOKOTO STATE: Goronyo

ADAMAWA STATE: Numan, Shelleng

TARABA STATE: Serti

BENUE STATE: Ito, Katsina-Alan, Vande-Ikya

IMO STATE: Oguta, Orlu

ABIA STATE: Ugba.