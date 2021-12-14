65% of NDDC projects in Akwa Ibom are fake — CSOs

Civil Society Organisations in Akwa Ibom State have alleged that over 65 per cent of contracts awarded by the Niger Delta Development Commission in the state in the last five years are fake and non-existent.

This was disclosed by the CSOs at a press conference in Uyo to mark the International Anti-Corruption Day 2021.

It was with the theme: “Your right, your role: Say no to corruption.”

The CSO Chairman in Akwa Ibom State Harry Udoh, said the NDDC had lost more than N6 trillion to corruption since it was established.

Udoh listed such non-existent projects in Akwa Ibom State to include fake water project at Okosi community in Okobo Local Government, non-existent perimeter fencing at Model School, Ikot Oboroenyin village in Ikot Abasi Council Area and another road project at Urue Offong in Oruko Local Government.

He said that the fake projects were discovered when the CSOs decided to track the commission’s projects in the 2019 budget.

He said it was a shocking revelation at Okosi community where the NDDC claimed that it had completed water project for the people, but the people were found grappling with perennial water problem.

He said: “We are just coming from an independent tracking of 2019 approved budgeted projects and programmes of the commission in Akwa Ibom State.

“It may interest you to note that of the 31 projects captured in the 2019 approved budget and tracked by us, about 65 per cent of them are non-existent.

“They could not be located.

“Community members were not aware of such projects in their communities and were actually shocked to learn that there was an approved project by the NDDC for their communities.

“Of the projects actually implemented, over 85 per cent of them were shoddy jobs.

“We saw asphalt coating that was less than an inch and there were several failed portions already.

“In instances, the project description as captured in the 2019 budget was different from what we saw on the ground.

“For instance, at Ikot Oborenyen in Ikot Abasi, the projection description in the budget read perimeter fencing of a model primary school, but what we found was a drain constructed around an open space with no building whatsoever on it and with no sign that construction work is about to begin.”

Udoh alleged that the funds had been siphoned through uncompleted projects dotting the landscape of the state.

He added: “Again, huge amount of critical fund has been spent with not much to show for it.

“How long would we continue to allow the colossal wastage?

“Let’s stop the corruption in NDDC now.”