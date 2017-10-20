65 basketball players begin camping in Kaduna

A total of 65 young basketball players are participating in the maiden basketball youth camp, tagged: “Kwese Prospect Camp.”

The camping for 19-year old was initiated by the Tijani Umar-led NBBF to discover young talented basketball players at the grassroots.

The camp holding at the Murtala Mohammed Square in Kaduna will run from October 18 to 21.

The Kwese Premier League Director, Ajibarede Bello, said on Thursday that the intensive three-day exercise was aimed at honing the character and skills of the players for the big stage.

He said the camp included mentoring Division 1 and 2 team players as well as products from various academies nationwide.

Bello said the participants would be tutored on basketball and life skills.

He said: “This camp is a developmental process; we gather young players from across the country and build them to what they expect in the future.

“In the camp coaches are invited to watch and select players that they will recruit to their teams.

“It also serves as an avenue for job creation for our teeming youths.”

Bello said the camp would also identify future prospects for the Kwese Premier League and the national teams, as well as avail senior Kwese League players the opportunity to mentor the young prospects.

He said the camping would be on a regularly basis and would take place in different venues.

Speaking, the President of Coaches Association, Scott Nnaji, said the coaches have taken it as a routine to build players to play in the league.

He said they involved so many coaches in to the camping help the players get to the next level.

Nnajio said: “We are training them so that we can have players in every part of the country.

“We are following the trend of things to build them up and help them move forward.”

Eboka Ifeanyi, a player from Lagos, expressed optimism that he would learn a lot to help him get better in the game and play well in the league.

Ifeanyi said: “I want to get better in the game both physically and mentally. I see myself play in the Kwese league.”

