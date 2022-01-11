64-year-old man docked for alleged N2.7 million fraud

A 64-year-old man, Olusegun Sojinu, on Tuesday appeared before a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly defrauding a businessman, Lateef Adebayo, of N2.7 million.

The accused, whose address was not provided to the court, is facing a two-count charge of fraud and stealing.

The prosecutor, ASP Clement Okuiomose, told the court that the defendant committed the offences sometime in 2017 at Ajido in Badagry.

Okuiomose said that the defendant allegedly obtained N2.7 million from Adebayo on the pretence to sell an acre of land to him.

He said the defendant, however, converted the money to his personal use.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Sections 314 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 287 stipulates three years’ jail term for stealing.

The Chief Magistrate, Fadaunsi Adefioye, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Adefioye said the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction with evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State government.

The case was adjourned until February 22 for mention.