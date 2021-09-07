64-year-old man arrested in Ogun for defiling two-year-old

The Ogun State command of the Nigeria Police says it has arrested a 64-year-old man, Ayotunde Taiwo, for defiling a two-year-old girl (name withheld).

The suspect was arrested following a complaint lodged at the Agbado divisional headquarters by the mother of the victim.

She reported that at about 11am of Tuesday 7th of September 2021, she noticed that her daughter could not walk well, and when she inspected her body, she saw traces of blood in her private part.

When she asked her daughter about what happened to her, the little girl pointed to the house opposite their own house.

On getting to the house, the suspect was met washing his blood-stained boxer shot, indicating that he had just had unlawful carnal knowledge of the little girl.

The Divisional Police Officer, Agbado division, CSP Kehinde Kuranga, thereafter detailed detectives to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested.

The victim has been taken to hospital for medical treatment.

According to the command’s spokesman, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, the Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the Family Support Unit at the Ota Area Command for further investigation and prosecution.