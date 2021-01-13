A 64-year-old man, Abimbola Bankole, who allegedly forged a demolition notice from the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority, on Wednesday appeared in a Chief Magistrates’ Court, Yaba, Lagos.

The police charged Bankole with six counts bordering on conspiracy, breach of peace, wilful damage to property and forgery.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecution counsel, ASP Roman Unuigbe, told the court that the defendant committed the offence at 8 a.m. on Sept. 19, 2020, at Nos. 37, 38 and 39 Olaboye Olalere Street, Ojo-Agbon area of Iwaya, Yaba.

Unuigbe alleged that the defendant forged demolition documents from LASPPPA, went with an excavator to the location and demolished two shops, fences and pillars; claiming that it was ordered by the Lagos State Government.

He stated that the pillars, valued N8.78million, were damaged by an excavator with number plate: CAT 138 BL.

The prosecution said that one of the demolished shops, which belonged to Peter Dairo, was valued at N350,000, while the second shop, owned by Ibrahim Ademuyiwa, was valued at N150,000.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 411, 168 (d), 365 (1), 359 and 350 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

Section 365 prescribes three years imprisonment for forgery, while Section 350 prescribes two years imprisonment for wilful damage to property.

The Chief Magistrate, Adeola Adedayo, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N3 million and two sureties in like sum.

Adedayo adjourned the case until February 15 for mention.