63rd Anniversary: Lagos to observe low key celebration

The Lagos State government has said that it will mark the 63rd independence anniversary of the nation in a low key way.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, made this known in a statement he issued on Saturday.

Omotoso said: “There will be no elaborate celebration of the 63rd Independence Anniversary in Lagos.

“This is in line with the economic challenges of the times.

“The usual parades and other elements of the celebration are being shelved.

Also Read:

“Prayers have been held in mosques and churches to mark the Anniversary.

“The Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, enjoins Lagosians to celebrate modestly, even as they continue to pray for the peace and progress of Nigeria and our dear state.”