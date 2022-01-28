63-year old woman arraigned in court over alleged assault

The Police in Lagos Friday arraigned a 63-year-old woman, Iyabo Godonu in a Badagry Magistrates’ Court for allegedly assaulting Francis Godonu, her relative.

Godonu whose address is unknown, is being arraigned on a one-count charge of assault.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP. Clement Okuiomose told the court that the defendant committed the offence on January 24, at No 45, Awuse Compound, Badagry area of Lagos.

Okuiomose said that the defendant allegedly assaulted Godonu, the complainant by breaking a bottle of beer on his head, causing him deep cut on his head.

“The defendant was brought to court in replacement of her son who broke a bottle on his uncle’s head.

“When the case was reported at the police station, the defendant advised her son to abscond.

“When the police cannot locate the whereabouts of the son of the defendant that committed the offence, they have to arrest the mother to face justice,’’ he said.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provision of Sections 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Fadahunsi Adefioye, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50, 000 with one surety in like sum.

The magistrate after adjourned the case until February 24, for mention. NAN