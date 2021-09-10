63-year-old man arraigned for allegedly threatening to kill woman

A 63-year-old man, Garba Bejin, on Friday appeared in a Magistrates’ Court in Kafanchan, Kaduna State, for allegedly threatening to kill a woman.

The police charged Bejin with criminal intimidation, contrary to the provisions of Section 376 of the Penal Code Law of Kaduna State.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Isah Hassan, told the court that the complainant, Abigail Yakubu, who resides in Binzom, Kaduna State, reported the matter at the station on September 7.

Hassan said the defendant approached the complainant on her farm land and threatened to kill her if she did not leave the land.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate Mary Adams admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100, 000 and one surety in like sum.

Adams adjourned the matter until September 15 for hearing.