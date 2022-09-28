62nd Independence Anniversary: FG declares Monday as public holiday

The Federal Government FG has declared Monday, October 3 as a public holiday to mark the country’s 62nd Independence Anniversary Celebration.

A statement signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr Shuaib Belgore on behalf of the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, made the declaration Wednesday on behalf of the FG, noting the eminent position of Nigeria in the comity of nations.

Aregbesola congratulated all Nigerians on the celebration and assured of the government’s commitment to tackling all the challenges facing the nation and bring smiles to the faces of all the people.

“The world is going through dire economic and security challenges which have also affected our nation. However, I am assuring us all that the government will not abandon the people, but will continue to confront all these challenges with all the might at our disposal until respite comes our way”, he said.

“Our warmth, welcoming spirit and love as well as our unbounded human capital and the richness of our land, make Nigeria unarguably the leading black nation in the world and Africa’s pride and beacon of hope. If we can rally ourselves together to harness our potential, we shall be the greatest nation on the earth.

“A country of over 200 million people whose natural talents, grit and passion glitter like the precious diamond that we are; Nigerians are sparkling like diamonds in the pack, whether in academia, science and technology, business, innovation, music, entertainment, fashion or culture,” Aregbesola said.