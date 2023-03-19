Breaking: Sanwo-Olu clears 18 of 20 LGAs as INEC adjourns
The Governor of Lagos State and candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has won 18 local government areas out of the 20 LGAs of the state in the just concluded governorship and state House of Assembly elections.
The results were announced on Sunday by the Independent National Electoral Commission at its state collation centre in Yaba, Lagos.
Sanwo-Olu, who is seeking re-election, is contesting against the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Dr. Abdulaziz Adediran, and candidate of the Labour Party, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour.
The incumbent polled the highest number of votes in Lagos Island, Epe, Agege, Ibeju-lekki, Surulere, Ikeja, Mushin, Ajeromi-Ifelodun, Apapa, Ifako-Ijaiye, Badagry and Lagos Mainland.
Other LGAs where Sanwo-Olu won were Alimosho, Ojo, Ikorodu, Kosofe, Oshodi-Isolo, and Amuwo-Odofin.
However, his opponent, Rhodes-Vivour, defeated the ruling party in Amuwo-Odofin.
The only result left is from Eti-Osa LGA, which is yet to be released due to the election currently being held at the Victoria Garden City polling units.
Owing to this, the Independent National Electoral Commission has adjourned the final announcement of the outcome of the poll till 5pm on Sunday (today).
Alimosho LGA
APC: 83,631
LP: 37,136
PDP: 7872
Amuwo Odofin
APC: 17,576
LP: 34860
PDP: 1890
Apapa
APC: 21,007
LP: 4,157
PDP: 2,487
Lagos Island
APC: 37,760
LP: 1,783
PDP: 1,317
Shomolu
APC: 36,783
LP: 15,096
PDP: 3,130
Oshodi-Isolo
APC: 36,792
LP: 24,948
PDP: 2,515
Ikorodu
APC: 64,697
LP: 13,207
PDP: 3797
Epe
APC: 29614
PDP: 3272
LP: 1515
Kosofe
APC: 49,344
LP: 26,123
PDP: 3,537
Ojo
APC: 30,797
LP: 19,027
PDP: 3,889
Agege
APC: 35,845
PDP: 3,176
LP: 8,486
Mushin
APC: 52,249
PDP: 4,006
LP: 11,759
Ajeromi-Ifelodun
APC: 39,798
LP: 19,821
PDP: 2,607
Ikeja
APC: 32,273
LP: 15,174
PDP: 1,616
Surulere
APC: 42,451
LP: 28,069
PDP: 2,200
Ibeju Lekki
APC: 19,369
LP: 3,785
PDP: 3,189
Ifako-Ijaiye
APC: 38,682
LP: 13,020
PDP: 2,262
Badagry
APC: 41,482
LP: 4,863
PDP: 5,472
Lagos Mainland
APC: 26,021
LP: 9,999
PDP: 2,362.