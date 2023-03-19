Breaking: Sanwo-Olu clears 18 of 20 LGAs as INEC adjourns

The Governor of Lagos State and candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has won 18 local government areas out of the 20 LGAs of the state in the just concluded governorship and state House of Assembly elections.

The results were announced on Sunday by the Independent National Electoral Commission at its state collation centre in Yaba, Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu, who is seeking re-election, is contesting against the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Dr. Abdulaziz Adediran, and candidate of the Labour Party, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour.

The incumbent polled the highest number of votes in Lagos Island, Epe, Agege, Ibeju-lekki, Surulere, Ikeja, Mushin, Ajeromi-Ifelodun, Apapa, Ifako-Ijaiye, Badagry and Lagos Mainland.

Other LGAs where Sanwo-Olu won were Alimosho, Ojo, Ikorodu, Kosofe, Oshodi-Isolo, and Amuwo-Odofin.

However, his opponent, Rhodes-Vivour, defeated the ruling party in Amuwo-Odofin.

The only result left is from Eti-Osa LGA, which is yet to be released due to the election currently being held at the Victoria Garden City polling units.

Owing to this, the Independent National Electoral Commission has adjourned the final announcement of the outcome of the poll till 5pm on Sunday (today).

Alimosho LGA

APC: 83,631

LP: 37,136

PDP: 7872

Amuwo Odofin

APC: 17,576

LP: 34860

PDP: 1890

Apapa

APC: 21,007

LP: 4,157

PDP: 2,487

Lagos Island

APC: 37,760

LP: 1,783

PDP: 1,317

Shomolu

APC: 36,783

LP: 15,096

PDP: 3,130

Oshodi-Isolo

APC: 36,792

LP: 24,948

PDP: 2,515

Ikorodu

APC: 64,697

LP: 13,207

PDP: 3797

Epe

APC: 29614

PDP: 3272

LP: 1515

Kosofe

APC: 49,344

LP: 26,123

PDP: 3,537

Ojo

APC: 30,797

LP: 19,027

PDP: 3,889

Agege

APC: 35,845

PDP: 3,176

LP: 8,486

Mushin

APC: 52,249

PDP: 4,006

LP: 11,759

Ajeromi-Ifelodun

APC: 39,798

LP: 19,821

PDP: 2,607

Ikeja

APC: 32,273

LP: 15,174

PDP: 1,616

Surulere

APC: 42,451

LP: 28,069

PDP: 2,200

Ibeju Lekki

APC: 19,369

LP: 3,785

PDP: 3,189

Ifako-Ijaiye

APC: 38,682

LP: 13,020

PDP: 2,262

Badagry

APC: 41,482

LP: 4,863

PDP: 5,472

Lagos Mainland

APC: 26,021

LP: 9,999

PDP: 2,362.