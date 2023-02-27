INEC adjourns announcement of Lagos results as Tinubu, Obi lead

The Independent National Electoral Commission has announced an adjournment of the announcement of the results of the presidential election in Lagos State.

The INEC Returning Officer for Lagos State, Prof. Funmilayo Odukoya, announced this at the Yaba Collation Centre.

This was at about 3:50am.

Odukoya said the break was necessitated by the non-arrival of results from two local government areas, including Alimosho.

She said the collation centre would reconvene at 10am.

Among the 18 LGAs announced, the All Progressives Congress and Labour Party were leading.

The first 11 LGAs announced by 12:21am on Monday were Lagos Mainland, Ikorodu, Epe, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos Island, Badagry, Agege, Ikeja, Kosofe, Amuwo Odofin, and Eti Osa.

The results:

Lagos Mainland

APC: 20,030

PDP: 3,005

LP: 18,698

NNPP: 257

Epe

APC: 19,867

LP: 3,497

NNPP: 76

PDP: 5221

Lagos Island

APC: 27,760

LP: 3,058

NNPP: 79

PDP: 2521

Ibeju-Lekki

APC: 14,685

LP: 10,410

NNPP: 104

PDP: 2,329

Ikorodu

APC: 50,353

LP: 28,951

NNPP: 400

PDP: 4,508

Ikeja

APC: 21,276

LP: 30,004

NNPP: 337

PDP: 2,280

Badagry

APC: 31,908

LP: 10,956

NNPP: 153

PDP: 6,024

Agege

APC: 29,568

LP: 13,270

NNPP” 1,513

PDP: 4,498

Amuwo Odofin

APC: 13,318

LP: 55,547

NNPP: 330

PDP: 2,383

Kosofe

APC: 36,883

LP: 46,554

NNPP: 902

PDP: 4,058

Eti Osa

APC: 15,317

LP: 42,388

NNPP: 381

PDP: 3,369.

Meanwhile, the Returning Officer for Mushin Local Government Area was asked to go back to resolve some discrepancies in the results he presented.

This makes it three LGAs results that will be ratified by 10am.