INEC adjourns announcement of Lagos results as Tinubu, Obi lead

The Independent National Electoral Commission has announced an adjournment of the announcement of the results of the presidential election in Lagos State.
The INEC Returning Officer for Lagos State, Prof. Funmilayo Odukoya, announced this at the Yaba Collation Centre.
This was at about 3:50am.
Odukoya said the break was necessitated by the non-arrival of results from two local government areas, including Alimosho.
She said the collation centre would reconvene at 10am.
Among the 18 LGAs announced, the All Progressives Congress and Labour Party were leading.
The first 11 LGAs announced by 12:21am on Monday were Lagos Mainland, Ikorodu, Epe, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos Island, Badagry, Agege, Ikeja, Kosofe, Amuwo Odofin, and Eti Osa.
The results:
Lagos Mainland
APC: 20,030
PDP: 3,005
LP: 18,698
NNPP: 257
Epe
APC: 19,867
LP: 3,497
NNPP: 76
PDP: 5221
Lagos Island
APC: 27,760
LP: 3,058
NNPP: 79
PDP: 2521
Ibeju-Lekki
APC: 14,685
LP: 10,410
NNPP: 104
PDP: 2,329
Ikorodu
APC: 50,353
LP: 28,951
NNPP: 400
PDP: 4,508
Ikeja
APC: 21,276
LP: 30,004
NNPP: 337
PDP: 2,280
Badagry
APC: 31,908
LP: 10,956
NNPP: 153
PDP: 6,024
Agege
APC: 29,568
LP: 13,270
NNPP” 1,513
PDP: 4,498
Amuwo Odofin
APC: 13,318
LP: 55,547
NNPP: 330
PDP: 2,383
Kosofe
APC: 36,883
LP: 46,554
NNPP: 902
PDP: 4,058
Eti Osa
APC: 15,317
LP: 42,388
NNPP: 381
PDP: 3,369.
Meanwhile, the Returning Officer for Mushin Local Government Area was asked to go back to resolve some discrepancies in the results he presented.
This makes it three LGAs results that will be ratified by 10am.