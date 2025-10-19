610 soldiers attend Nigerian Army Warrant Officers promotional training

No fewer than 610 soldiers from different Nigerian Army formations in the country are currently attending the Nigerian Army Warrant Officers Promotional Training 2025.

The training, taking place at the Federal Road Safety Corp Academy, Udi in Enugu State, would involve compulsory medical test, physical training/drills, weapon handling, written test, computer test (for clerical officials) and oral interview among others.

Officially opening the training on Sunday, the Chief of Personnel Management, Army Headquarters, Maj.-Gen. Adewale Adekeye, warned the soldiers participating in the training against taking hard drugs or supplements to enhance performance.

Adekeye stated that most soldiers coming for the two-week promotional training were above 50 years and as such, drug or supplement enhancing stimulants would be injurious to their health and adversely affect their performance.

According to him, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, has appreciated their long years in service as well as their commitment, dedication and sacrifice to the nation all these years.

He said, “We want to congratulate you for attaining this feat as well as appreciate the hard work, efficiency and loyalty you have put into your career in the Nigerian Army.

“The Nigerian Army Warrant Officers Promotional Board members will be strictly objective and score you according to your performance.

Also Read:

“Bringing in your best and doing your best as what is expected of you and what your various tests will be based on are the usual things you do in your formations.

“You must display discipline and professionalism each day and in each activity you engage in. Do not cheat in any way as it will adversely affect you.”

Adekeye said that the task of the Nigerian Army Warrant Officer was enormous, adding, “only the best candidates, based on performance and merit will be selected”.

He lauded the COAS for providing guidance, support and funding for the training.

Earlier, the General Officer Commanding 82 Division, Maj.-Gen. Oluyemi Olatoye, urged the participating soldiers to remain disciplined and focused on their training.

Olatoye added that the participating soldiers’ welfare and security were of utmost importance to the division, while thanking God for the safe arrival of all meant for the training.

According to the GOC, the division was commending the promotion board, saying, “we are confident that the board members will be steadfast, firm and impartial in their assessments.”

He thanked the COAS for his exemplary leadership, his funding of the training as well as the selection of the division to host the important exercise.

The soldiers attending the training are those on Master Warrant Officer rank moving up to Nigerian Army Warrant Officer rank.