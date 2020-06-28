A 61-year-old man, Eke Kanu, has been arrested by operatives of the Lagos State Police Command for impregnating his 19-year-old daughter.

The spokesman of the Command, DSP Bala Elkana, revealed this in a statement on Sunday.

Elkana said the case was reported by the Federation of International Women Lawyers on June 12, 2020 at about 3:30 pm at Ikorodu Police Station.

Kanu, said to be a resident of Ebute Road, Igbogbo, Ikorodu, was said to be having unlawful sexual intercourse with his daughter without her consent.

The daughter said her father started having sexual intercourse with her when she was small and threatened to deal with her if she tells anybody.

She further stated that, when her father discovered that she was pregnant, he took her to a chemist where she was administered some drugs and injection to abort the pregnancy.

Elkana said the survivor was taken to Mirabel Center by the Police for medical attention and forensic examination.

Kanu has been arrested and taken to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti for discreet investigation and diligent prosecution.

—