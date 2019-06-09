A 61-year-old man, Jeremiah Obifor, has been arrested by operatives of the Lagos State Police Command for cutting off the hand of an 11-year-old boy, Goodluck Amechi.

The incident was said to have occurred on June 7, 2019 at about 8:20am at 6, Ajanaku Street, Okoko, Lagos, where the victim resides.

According to the police, Doris Isaac reported the case at Okoko Police Station at 12:20pm of the same day.

Amechi is said to be the foster son of Obifor, who resides at 14, Isah Ibrahim Street, Mechanic Bus Stop, Mebamu, Okoko.

The victim was rushed to Igando General Hospital after the incident.

The suspect alleged that he saw the victim around his fish pond and thought he came to steal his fish, which led to the attack.

The spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, Bala Elkana, said investigation is ongoing and the suspect will be charged to Court.